G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Returns With Larry Hama At Skybound

Getting Larry Hama back into the fold for "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" was a priority for Skybound founder and chairman Robert Kirkman. The creator of "The Walking Dead" shared in a press release that after acquiring the comic book rights to "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers," he wanted to honor the legacies of the franchises while charting a new course in the Energon Universe.

In our interview with Kirkman, he added that continuing Hama's work with the title was incredibly important, and he hopes to see him writing "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" for the foreseeable future at Skybound Comics.

That was something that we wanted to do, and it was something that Hasbro brought up almost immediately," Kirkman told Looper. "And so it was great to see how important Larry's work is to Hasbro. "GI Joe: Real American Hero" is so many people's first comic. I think that Larry's work has kind of led to countless people becoming lifelong comic book fans. So there's a tremendous legacy to uphold with this title."

IDW was brilliant in bringing it back and reestablishing it and getting Larry to do it and ushering it up to its 300th issue. And I think that was a great achievement, and we're just continuing that in a really cool way, bringing in Chris Mooneyham, getting Andy Kubert to do covers. We're giving Larry the resources to continue that run hopefully to issue 400 and beyond."

Artist Chris Mooneyham also expressed excitement about working with the comic book legend, echoing in Skybound's press release that he was honored to be a part of the title alongside Hama.