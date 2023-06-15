G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Returns With Larry Hama At Skybound
Contains spoilers for "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero"
The world of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" is making its comic book comeback with Skybound Comics publishing multiple titles from the franchise, including a continuation of the series from legendary writer Larry Hama and artist Chris Mooneyham ("Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Aliens")
This week, Skybound revealed the acquisition of the "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" licenses from Hasbro, announcing the start of a new Energon universe in Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's "Void Rivals." Kirkman revealed four new "G.I. Joe" series are coming to Skybound, led by the most iconic title, "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero," coming back with its longtime writer. Hama, who first wrote for the franchise in 1982, created some of the most recognizable characters in the universe with the 150+ issue run featuring the debut of Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Baroness, Rock N' Roll, and Scarlett. Hama's creations would appear in several adaptations, including multiple animated television series and modern-day live-action movies.
Considering Hama's history and role as an architect in the "G.I. Joe" universe from the 1980s onward, his returning to the title with Skybound acquiring the comic book rights to the characters makes a lot of sense. Hama will continue "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" with issue #301. Looper had the chance to speak with Kirkman about the upcoming project.
Robert Kirkman on Larry Hama returning to G.I. Joe: A Realm American Hero
Getting Larry Hama back into the fold for "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" was a priority for Skybound founder and chairman Robert Kirkman. The creator of "The Walking Dead" shared in a press release that after acquiring the comic book rights to "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers," he wanted to honor the legacies of the franchises while charting a new course in the Energon Universe.
In our interview with Kirkman, he added that continuing Hama's work with the title was incredibly important, and he hopes to see him writing "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" for the foreseeable future at Skybound Comics.
That was something that we wanted to do, and it was something that Hasbro brought up almost immediately," Kirkman told Looper. "And so it was great to see how important Larry's work is to Hasbro. "GI Joe: Real American Hero" is so many people's first comic. I think that Larry's work has kind of led to countless people becoming lifelong comic book fans. So there's a tremendous legacy to uphold with this title."
IDW was brilliant in bringing it back and reestablishing it and getting Larry to do it and ushering it up to its 300th issue. And I think that was a great achievement, and we're just continuing that in a really cool way, bringing in Chris Mooneyham, getting Andy Kubert to do covers. We're giving Larry the resources to continue that run hopefully to issue 400 and beyond."
Artist Chris Mooneyham also expressed excitement about working with the comic book legend, echoing in Skybound's press release that he was honored to be a part of the title alongside Hama.
What will the Energon Universe look like?
The Energon Universe, with Robert Kirkman acting as showrunner, will introduce four new titles in the "G.I. Joe" Universe and a new "Transformer" series.
Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham's "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" series will be joined by a new "Duke" series from Joshua Williamson ("Green Arrow") and Tom Reilly ("The Thing"). The limited series follows the titular character while he learns more about the arrival of The Transformers on Earth. Williamson is also set to pen a new "Cobra Commander" book in 2024 with artist Andrea Milana ("Dahlia in the Dark), following Cobra Commander discovering Energon and using the energy for his own machinations.
One of the most exciting reveals is writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson ("Wonder Woman: Dead Earth") writing the newest "Transformers" book for Skybound comics. Johnson's Transformers follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots millions of miles away from Cybertron, taking refuge on Earth. However, they aren't the only Transformers who have ended up on the new world, with the Decepticons also on the planet. "Transformers" #1 spotlights Optimus Prime and the Transformers new normal, with the storied leader protecting his new home from its most significant threats. Warren Johnson said in a press release "Transformers" was a "dream project," noting he's been drawing characters from the iconic franchise since he was in first grade.
Additionally, the Energon Universe continues Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's "Void Rivals," which serves as the bridge between "Transformers," "G.I. Joe," and the new universe established with the publisher. The book's debut issue featured the surprise appearance of the Transformer Jetfire, and readers can expect more familiar faces to appear throughout the series.
What readers can expect from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero
Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham's "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" features the return of several fan-favorite characters while introducing new faces to the franchise. Andy Kubert ("Batman) draws covers for the series with colorist Brad Anderson, with black and white variant covers showcasing his pencils and inks.
In November, Skybound Comics will also release a reprint of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #1," called the "Larry Hama Cut." The comic brings the original vision of Hama's first issue of "G.I. Joe" to life, featuring an unaltered script that makes the events of the book different from the original edition released in 1982. The unique reprinting gives readers a taste of the classic "G.I. Joe" story but with Hama's initial story unedited. It will be fascinating to see what changes were made to the final product.
Readers can see the beginnings of the Energon Universe in "Void Rivals" #1 by Skybound Comics, which is in comic book stores now. Hama and Mooneyham's "G.I. Joe: The Real American Hero" #301 is set for a November 14 release.