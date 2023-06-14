Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Dead At 93

John Romita Sr., the influential artist who helped create several of Marvel's well-known characters, died at the age of 93, according to his son, John Romita Jr. "I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps," he wrote on Twitter on June 13. The post includes a photo of his father holding an "Amazing Spider-Man" cover, a series he started working on in 1966.

After taking over for Steve Ditko, who co-created the series with Stan Lee, Romita helped introduce staple characters like Kingpin in "The Amazing Spider-Man #50," Rhino in "The Amazing Spider-Man #41," and Mary Jane Watson, whom Peter Parker meets in "The Amazing Spider-Man #42." However, his drawing technique was quite different from his predecessor's, with Romita telling Syfy Wire in 2017 that he preferred a brush over a pen, which was Ditko's preferred style.

"I tried for the first year to use a pen, which was hard for me. ... I think maybe in the beginning of the second year, I started to cheat and use a brush a little bit more. ... Slowly but surely, Stan said, 'You know what? Don't try anymore. Do it the way you want to do it,'" he said. But Romita started working with Marvel way before taking on "The Amazing Spider-Man."