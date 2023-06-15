Was Indiana Jones Based On This Real-Life Professor Turned Archaeologist?

An adventure-seeking professor and archaeologist. Sounds like a character from a big-screen blockbuster — oh, wait. In all seriousness, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) fans may be interested to learn how the character likely takes inspiration from a few real-life adventurers. The fedora-wearing hero first appeared in 1981's "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." And one real-life archaeologist has a lot in common with Indiana and his first theatrical adventure.

According to journalist Mark Adams' book "Turn Right at Machu Picchu: Rediscovering the Lost City One Step at a Time," history professor Hiram Bingham III is believed to have inspired the 1954 film "Secret of the Incas" which is said to have inspired "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" (via Entertainment Weekly). Costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis said her team watched "Secret of the Incas." They paid close attention to Harry Steele (Charlton Heston), who, like Bingham, wore a fedora. Bingham helped rediscover the ruins of Machu Picchu, and Peru is where audiences meet Indiana.

Others believe that the real-life Indiana Jones may resemble Doctor Roy Chapman Andrews. According to the Roy Chapman Andrews Society, he went on risky explorations and wore a wide-brimmed hat and collared shirt similar to Indiana's. He is also known for discovering dinosaur eggs while in the Gobi of Mongolia from 1922 to 1930.

Meanwhile, the "Indiana Jones" films also mention British archaeologist Sir Charles Leonard Woolley, who made discoveries in places like Sudan and northern Syria. His last name graces Woolley Hall, which is where Indiana teaches.

While many continue to decode who the real-life inspiration is behind this iconic hero, Indiana Jones' impact on archaeology has given this franchise a lasting legacy.