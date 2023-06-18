The Inspector Gadget Prop That Tested Matthew Broderick's Patience
One of the best cartoon characters of all time, Inspector Gadget, made his live-action cinematic debut in 1999. Disney's "Inspector Gadget" follows John Brown (Matthew Broderick), who goes from an average security guard to a cyborg crime fighter fitted with a variety of different tools and doodads to keep the streets safe. Sadly for Broderick, director David Kellogg, and everyone else involved, the film wasn't a major critical or financial success. Still, many who grew up with "Inspector Gadget" regard the title role as one of their enduring memories of Broderick's on-screen tenure.
That's not too surprising, considering how memorable the Inspector Gadget character is. Throughout the film, he takes different forms and uses a range of gadgets that all sprout from his only partially human body. Although, one of the most difficult props for Broderick to work with seems like it should've been the simplest: his hand. "I had one that was a glove that I would put over my hand that looked like my hand, and that was very easy, but when the hand was controlled by somebody else and the arm, it was hard to make that look real," the actor said, admitting that trying to make it all look natural very much tested his patience (via The Bobbie Wygant Archive on YouTube).
Despite the poor reception, disappointing box office returns, and tedious props, Disney apparently hasn't given up on nailing an "Inspector Gadget" adaptation.
Despite the struggles of the 1999 film, Disney is eyeing an Inspector Gadget reboot
After the 1999 "Inspector Gadget" adaptation failed to take the movie world by storm, Disney made the unexpected choice to give the character another try. The direct-to-video sequel — aptly titled "Inspector Gadget 2" — arrived in 2003 with French Stewart taking over for Matthew Broderick as the titular cyborg. After that came and went, the "Inspector Gadget" franchise quietly disappeared from the cinematic spotlight. Although, if all goes according to plan, Disney will make sure it returns in short order.
Word of an "Inspector Gadget" reboot dates back to 2015, though after news of the project spread, fans were met with radio silence. Thankfully, publications such as The Hollywood Reporter pulled through in October 2019, reminding the world that Disney was still hard at work on a live-action "Inspector Gadget" reboot. Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell were then hired to pen the script, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich taking on producing duties. Sadly, since this announcement, fans have yet to receive any further updates on the project.
Time will tell if we'll actually see Inspector Gadget return to the silver screen in live-action, but if he doesn't, at least fans can check out Disney's two previous attempts — if for no other reason than to ensure Matthew Broderick's prop struggles weren't for nothing.