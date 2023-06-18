The Inspector Gadget Prop That Tested Matthew Broderick's Patience

One of the best cartoon characters of all time, Inspector Gadget, made his live-action cinematic debut in 1999. Disney's "Inspector Gadget" follows John Brown (Matthew Broderick), who goes from an average security guard to a cyborg crime fighter fitted with a variety of different tools and doodads to keep the streets safe. Sadly for Broderick, director David Kellogg, and everyone else involved, the film wasn't a major critical or financial success. Still, many who grew up with "Inspector Gadget" regard the title role as one of their enduring memories of Broderick's on-screen tenure.

That's not too surprising, considering how memorable the Inspector Gadget character is. Throughout the film, he takes different forms and uses a range of gadgets that all sprout from his only partially human body. Although, one of the most difficult props for Broderick to work with seems like it should've been the simplest: his hand. "I had one that was a glove that I would put over my hand that looked like my hand, and that was very easy, but when the hand was controlled by somebody else and the arm, it was hard to make that look real," the actor said, admitting that trying to make it all look natural very much tested his patience (via The Bobbie Wygant Archive on YouTube).

Despite the poor reception, disappointing box office returns, and tedious props, Disney apparently hasn't given up on nailing an "Inspector Gadget" adaptation.