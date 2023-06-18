An R-Rated Mrs. Doubtfire Exists - But There's Only One Way We'll See It
The late Robin Williams starred in numerous cinematic classics throughout his time on the silver screen, from "Aladdin" to "Good Will Hunting." Among these titles is "Mrs. Doubtfire," which sees Williams play Daniel Hillard: a recently-divorced father who goes through the trouble of disguising himself as an elderly housekeeper named Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire to spend more time with his children. It's a fun family film with loads of laughs and heart, though it could've looked much different. It has come to light in recent years that an R-rated cut of the film does indeed exist.
Sadly, it has seemed that fans of Williams and "Mrs. Doubtfire" would likely never see this far less family-friendly version of the movie. Although, director Chris Columbus has shared that he'd be willing to give folks a glimpse into the fabled cut. "I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," Columbus told Entertainment Weekly, shooting down rumors that there's an NC-17 cut of the feature floating around somewhere too.
Thus, it seems like there's at least a slim chance that the R-rated cut of "Mrs. Doubtfire" could make it to fans — unlike the proposed sequel that never made it into development and probably never will.
Meanwhile, don't hold your breath for Mrs. Doubtfire 2
Long before the online world found fascination in the idea of an R-rated "Mrs. Doubtfire," it turns out that a sequel was coming together. Chris Columbus has revealed that back in the early 2000s, he and Robin Williams began toying with the idea of a second "Mrs. Doubtfire" film. However, they couldn't get the ball rolling on the continuation until they were presented with what they felt was the perfect story opportunity. "We said for years that we would never do it. Then somebody came up with a really interesting idea, and we agreed to develop a script," Columbus recalled.
With that, Columbus and Williams were ready to properly get started on "Mrs. Doubtfire 2." Such plans came to a screeching halt in 2014 when it came to light that Williams had died, and by the sound of it, Columbus has no plans to return to the character without the legendary actor. "That was the last time I saw Robin, sadly, when we were talking about the sequel to 'Mrs. Doubtfire'...It definitely will never happen now," he added (via Entertainment Weekly), and his stance is far from difficult to understand. Without Williams, how would a "Mrs. Doubtfire" continuation even work?
Even though "Mrs. Doubtfire 2" is completely off the table, hopefully, an R-rated edit of the original isn't entirely out of reach.