An R-Rated Mrs. Doubtfire Exists - But There's Only One Way We'll See It

The late Robin Williams starred in numerous cinematic classics throughout his time on the silver screen, from "Aladdin" to "Good Will Hunting." Among these titles is "Mrs. Doubtfire," which sees Williams play Daniel Hillard: a recently-divorced father who goes through the trouble of disguising himself as an elderly housekeeper named Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire to spend more time with his children. It's a fun family film with loads of laughs and heart, though it could've looked much different. It has come to light in recent years that an R-rated cut of the film does indeed exist.

Sadly, it has seemed that fans of Williams and "Mrs. Doubtfire" would likely never see this far less family-friendly version of the movie. Although, director Chris Columbus has shared that he'd be willing to give folks a glimpse into the fabled cut. "I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," Columbus told Entertainment Weekly, shooting down rumors that there's an NC-17 cut of the feature floating around somewhere too.

Thus, it seems like there's at least a slim chance that the R-rated cut of "Mrs. Doubtfire" could make it to fans — unlike the proposed sequel that never made it into development and probably never will.