Robert Kirkman Created A Robust Pitch To Become A Part Of GI Joe & Transformers History - Exclusive Interview

When did Skybound first consider landing the "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" license? What was the process like, and how has the collaboration with Hasbro been thus far?

The collaboration with Hasbro's been excellent. They've been game to do all the crazy stuff that we have planned, and it's been a lot of fun working with them and pushing boundaries and doing crazy stuff, like introducing a completely new concept to build into the Energon Universe.

They reached out to us about two years ago with the possibility of pitching to get the license for "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe." I rolled my sleeves up and worked with the team at Skybound, with Sean Mackiewicz, to come up with a pretty robust pitch that included the Energon Universe and "Real American Hero" and a lot of other things that we'll be announcing soon. It was something that was exciting for me — I've loved "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" for as long as I can remember. I've had those characters kicking around my house in some form of plastic or comic book for as long as I've been alive. Being able to be a small part of their history is exciting and a tremendous honor.

What's your personal history with the "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" franchises?

I was 8 years old in 1986 when I saw "[The] Transformers: The Movie" in theaters and got to watch Optimus Prime die before my very eyes.

I had seen every episode of that show. I had a bunch of the toys. I asked for Optimus Prime for Christmas one year and got Optimus Prime slippers because my parents couldn't afford Optimus Prime, and I was told that maybe Santa just misunderstood. That was a very seminal moment in my life. ["Transformers"] is a huge part of my life, and "G.I. Joe" as well. Every day, I would race home to watch "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers" after school, and I love these characters. The opening sequence to "G.I. Joe: The Movie" is one of the greatest pieces of animation ever made. I love these concepts.

How hard was it to keep this secret for so long?

I love keeping secrets — it's a lot of fun. "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" would come up in conversation, and I'd be like, "Oh, that's fun." That's exciting. People don't know, so that's cool. I also have a very tight circle of people at Skybound and very close friends and collaborators and people in the industry that I trust who are aware of it. In my immediate circle, Eric Stevenson has known [for] forever; Sean Mackiewicz has known since day one. Working with Daniel Warren Johnson and Josh Williamson, they're brought into the circle, so it's not that maddening to try and keep a secret because you're able to talk amongst yourselves about it.