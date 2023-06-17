King Of The Hill: Why Pigmalion Is Considered One Of The Show's Darkest Episodes

Mike Judge's animated comedy "King of the Hill" has stuck to generally lighthearted themes for most of its 13 seasons, mostly focusing on Hank Hill (Judge) and his beer-drinking buddies.

But one notorious episode featured the gruesome death of one guest character and also threatened the demise of a main character — Hank and his wife Peggy's (Kathy Najimy) niece Luanne (Brittany Murphy).

In Season 7, Episode 9, "Pigmalion," Peggy persuades Luanne to quit her job as a restaurant server after a disagreement with her boss. Peggy then enrolls them both in a seminar at the Harlen learning annex, where local pork magnate Trip Larsen (Michael Keaton) becomes entranced by Luanne and offers her a job at Larsen Pork Products.

While Hank and Peggy both initially try to dissuade Luanne from rushing into a relationship with Trip, Hank is won over by Trip's propane-powered hot air balloon and collection of football bloopers. At one point when Hank takes a ride in Trip's balloon, Trip makes a thinly veiled threat on the ground to Peggy.

"Mrs. Hill, I'm a guy who makes his own rules," he whispers menacingly. "Play by them, and everybody wins. Try to call your own game, not so terrific."

That night, a Larsen company truck drops a headless pig on the Hills' lawn — but the episode gets much darker. Trip moves Luanne into his mansion, shreds her clothes, drugs her, and dyes her hair red after she passes out. Trip later tries to render himself and Luanne into Larsen pork products, but Peggy arrives at the processing plant just in time to save Luanne, although Trip is impaled on a metal spike and is turned into one of his company's sausages.