Fusing Batman And A Stormtrooper In This Photo Is Melting Our Minds

Although Batman is undoubtedly one of the most iconic superheroes in all of fiction, over the years, plenty of writers and artists have tried to create radically different versions of Gotham's caped crusader. These distinctive Batman variants have appeared across a wide variety of different genres and mediums, with some of the most unique being the feudal Japanese Batman (Roger Craig Smith) from the film "Batman Ninja," the Wolverine-Batman hybrid "Dark Claw" who appears in the "Marvel Versus DC" #3, and the malevolent water-breathing Batwoman known as "The Drowned," who appears alongside other evil Batman variants in "Dark Days: The Casting" #1.

Now, artist @danb3ach on Instagram has given Batman fans a glimpse of what it might look like to see the world's greatest detective fused with a Stormtrooper from the "Star Wars" franchise; and the results are nothing short of incredible. The AI-generated artwork shows a Batman in stark white Stormtrooper armor walking through downtown New York City; bat logo emblazoned on his chest and a sleek black cape around his neck. But the most interesting part of the photo is the helmet, combining the futuristic vents and accessories of the classic Stormtrooper helm with Batman's pointed ears.

This design also moves the toothy "mouth" that usually sits in the middle of the Stormtrooper helmet down and places it along the very bottom of the facemask, somewhat mirroring the design of the much more intimidating helmet worn by Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).