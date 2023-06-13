Elemental: Why Leah Lewis Sobbed The First Time She Saw Ember On Screen

All film studios felt the hurt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pixar really got the short end of the stick. Shutdowns began shortly after "Onward" came out in theaters, effectively truncating its box office gross. For the next couple of years, full-length Pixar films like "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" went directly to Disney+, and while they were well-received, it always felt like Pixar movies deserved to be seen in a full theater. 2022's "Lightyear" got the studio back on track, but the first original Pixar property to get released in theaters since the pandemic, "Elemental," will determine if people will still come out in droves to see the next emotional Pixar outing.

It isn't just families that will get emotional watching "Elemental." The cast went through plenty of feelings upon seeing the finished product, like Wendi McLendon-Covey, who voices Gale. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I saw it finally I cried so hard at the end, it's beautiful." Leah Lewis, the voice of Ember, also couldn't hold back the tears upon watching the film for the first time, "I barely even processed the film because I was sobbing the whole time."

Pixar movies are known for getting viewers weepy, but Lewis naturally had a personal reason for getting choked up after seeing her hard work on screen.