Elemental: Why Leah Lewis Sobbed The First Time She Saw Ember On Screen
All film studios felt the hurt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pixar really got the short end of the stick. Shutdowns began shortly after "Onward" came out in theaters, effectively truncating its box office gross. For the next couple of years, full-length Pixar films like "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" went directly to Disney+, and while they were well-received, it always felt like Pixar movies deserved to be seen in a full theater. 2022's "Lightyear" got the studio back on track, but the first original Pixar property to get released in theaters since the pandemic, "Elemental," will determine if people will still come out in droves to see the next emotional Pixar outing.
It isn't just families that will get emotional watching "Elemental." The cast went through plenty of feelings upon seeing the finished product, like Wendi McLendon-Covey, who voices Gale. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I saw it finally I cried so hard at the end, it's beautiful." Leah Lewis, the voice of Ember, also couldn't hold back the tears upon watching the film for the first time, "I barely even processed the film because I was sobbing the whole time."
Pixar movies are known for getting viewers weepy, but Lewis naturally had a personal reason for getting choked up after seeing her hard work on screen.
The details on Elemental's Ember really got to Leah Lewis
"Elemental" represents Pixar's first genuine rom-com while telling an impactful story of how people from completely different backgrounds can still find common ground and fall in love. The movie's bound to hit close to home for many people, but for Leah Lewis, finally seeing Ember on screen meant the end of a long journey for her as an actor.
Lewis spoke with Associated Press on the "Elemental" red carpet to discuss her part in the film, and she admitted it was emotional to see this character come to life. She explained, "First reaction? Sobbing like not even like a self, a self-indulgent way. I was just, I just love the detail of her and like to actually see her come to life versus some of the half-done drawings I had seen. It was just like — I was glad they kept it a secret for so long." Despite the fact Pixar spent seven years working on "Elemental," the studio didn't officially announce it until May 16, 2022, with a first look coming out at D23 on September 9, 2022. That's a long time for any movie, but if current reviews are any indication, all that hard work has paid off handsomely.
As for general audiences, it'd be best to prepare for another emotional Pixar rollercoaster. "Elemental" is out in theaters on June 16.