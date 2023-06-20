A Homicide: Life On The Street Reboot Would Blow Blue Bloods Out Of The Water

There's never been a procedural drama that has interrogated the complexities of the American legal system quite like "Homicide: Life on the Street."

The series cut a cultural swath across television, changing what shows about police officers looked and sounded like. Its honesty paved the way for other gritty programs like "NYPD Blue," which came out just a season after "Homicide" debuted. Before then, TV shows had never shown police officers who had inter-case conflicts, or a world where perps got away with their terrifying crimes with impunity. "Homicide" was miles away from "Hill Street Blues" and other procedurals where cops saved the day regularly, and that's what made it special.

Here's the thing. Decades later, the cop drama that now dominates the airwaves is "Blue Bloods," a series that fails to do exactly what "Homicide" did so well. Sure, the Reagan family doesn't always get it right, and sometimes they lose, more often than not they're painted as being morally righteous and justified in whatever amount of force they choose to use. Meanwhile, "Homicide: Life on the Street" showed that there were (or should be) limits to the power of even the most powerful agent of the law.

In the 2020s, as "Law & Order" runs out of steam, and as "Chicago P.D." – the true spiritual successor of "Homicide" — is starting to annoy audiences, it feels like a good time for NBC to revisit one of its most popular shows. Because a new "Homicide: Life on the Street" show would change the landscape of television procedurals once again — and blow the staider and more traditional "Blue Bloods" out of the water.