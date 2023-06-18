Where Was The Idol Actually Filmed?

HBO's glitzy and controversial drama "The Idol" showcases the intense situations the pursuit of stardom can put one in alongside the glamorous rewards. Our point of entry is troubled pop sensation Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who aspires to make a bold comeback after an emotional breakdown. She meets shifty nightclub owner Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd), who invades her life and even her home. The enormous house is a central location in the Los Angeles haven for Jocelyn and her self-centered team, which Tedros easily sinks his wormy tendrils into as he makes himself at home.

Ironically enough, the dazzling mansion actually belongs to The Weeknd, which is probably why he seems so comfortable there. The reveal comes from the series' interesting behind-the-scenes video, in which director of photography Marcell Rév explains why it was such a seamless setting to film in. "So, we shot in Abel's actual house," Rév said. "Good architecture — incorporates light. That's why we stick with natural light for the most part." The many windows in Jocelyn's extravagant home, including the giant front door made of glass, allows the light to illuminate the interior with an authentic space that's private from the rest of the world.

Originally, Depp doubted herself thinking she would never star in "The Idol." However, after an electrifying chemistry test with The Weeknd, she found herself in the hills of Los Angeles and inside the musician's jaw-dropping residence.