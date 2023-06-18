Where Was The Idol Actually Filmed?
HBO's glitzy and controversial drama "The Idol" showcases the intense situations the pursuit of stardom can put one in alongside the glamorous rewards. Our point of entry is troubled pop sensation Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who aspires to make a bold comeback after an emotional breakdown. She meets shifty nightclub owner Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd), who invades her life and even her home. The enormous house is a central location in the Los Angeles haven for Jocelyn and her self-centered team, which Tedros easily sinks his wormy tendrils into as he makes himself at home.
Ironically enough, the dazzling mansion actually belongs to The Weeknd, which is probably why he seems so comfortable there. The reveal comes from the series' interesting behind-the-scenes video, in which director of photography Marcell Rév explains why it was such a seamless setting to film in. "So, we shot in Abel's actual house," Rév said. "Good architecture — incorporates light. That's why we stick with natural light for the most part." The many windows in Jocelyn's extravagant home, including the giant front door made of glass, allows the light to illuminate the interior with an authentic space that's private from the rest of the world.
Originally, Depp doubted herself thinking she would never star in "The Idol." However, after an electrifying chemistry test with The Weeknd, she found herself in the hills of Los Angeles and inside the musician's jaw-dropping residence.
The Weeknd opened his Bel-Air home to the production of the series
When Sam Levinson took over production for "The Idol," he reshot over 80% of the show, which would've been a substantial loss if they had to rent the property they used to film. Fortunately, he came up with the ingenious idea that he revealed to W Magazine, when he became awestruck by the popstar's home. "If we were going to reshoot from the beginning, I knew it had to be for less money," Levinson said. "Sitting in Abel [Tesfaye's] house, looking around at the 40,000 square feet, I said, 'It's stunning here — you can't buy production design like this. What if we shoot it here?'" Levinson said. "Abel put down his drink and said, 'Do you have insurance?' I said yes. And he said, 'I'm okay with it.'"
Tesfaye found hosting the filming experience to be incredibly rewarding and even produced the music for the show there. "The bedrooms were now greenrooms; the bathrooms were for hair and makeup," Tesfaye told W Magazine. "We built a music studio in the basement so Mike Dean, who helped compose, and I could score the show while we were filming."
Levinson also mentioned that he and his wife "essentially moved into Tesfaye's house" during filming, which is both funny and ironic considering Tedros moves into Jocelyn's place in "The Idol." It was also a clever way to cut costs while simultaneously giving viewers a peek inside The Weeknd's captivating home.