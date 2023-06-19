Three Pines Was Canceled - But Is There Still Hope For A Season 2?

Amazon canceled its Québécois detective show "Three Pines" after just one season, but in a streaming landscape where enough interest can bring virtually any series back from the dead, there's always a chance its end may not be definitive.

"Three Pines" stars "Boogie Nights" actor Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache, an inspector regularly tasked with investigating murders in the fictional town of Three Pines in Quebec, Canada. His character originates in a book series by author Louise Penny that currently consists of 18 novels published between 2005 and 2022.

Variety confirmed that Amazon canceled "Three Pines" in March of 2023, about three months after the conclusion of its first season. This report quotes an Instagram post by showrunner Emilia di Girolamo in which she wrote, "I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

At the very least, the powers that be at one point wanted a second season of "Three Pines." Nevertheless, the fact that they ultimately failed to negotiate its return suggests that the show won't be back any time soon — if ever.