Three Pines Was Canceled - But Is There Still Hope For A Season 2?
Amazon canceled its Québécois detective show "Three Pines" after just one season, but in a streaming landscape where enough interest can bring virtually any series back from the dead, there's always a chance its end may not be definitive.
"Three Pines" stars "Boogie Nights" actor Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache, an inspector regularly tasked with investigating murders in the fictional town of Three Pines in Quebec, Canada. His character originates in a book series by author Louise Penny that currently consists of 18 novels published between 2005 and 2022.
Variety confirmed that Amazon canceled "Three Pines" in March of 2023, about three months after the conclusion of its first season. This report quotes an Instagram post by showrunner Emilia di Girolamo in which she wrote, "I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."
At the very least, the powers that be at one point wanted a second season of "Three Pines." Nevertheless, the fact that they ultimately failed to negotiate its return suggests that the show won't be back any time soon — if ever.
Another season of Three Pines is unlikely, but not impossible
Change.org is one of the foremost platforms fans use to amass support for canceled TV shows, and a Change.org petition urging Amazon to reverse course on "Three Pines" currently sits at just under 800 signature, short of its 1000 signature goal. By comparison, a petition for a new season of "Everything Sucks" has more than 23,000 signatures.
That said, even if fan interest alone may not be sizable enough to seriously warrant Amazon Studios' reconsideration, there may still be reason to believe in the possibility of "Three Pines" Season 2. Perhaps most notably, original author Louise Penny claimed in a Facebook post about the show's cancellation that the show hit Amazon Prime's number one spot in a number of markets, leaving her especially shocked by its sudden end. She even shared an Amazon Prime executive's email address and urged her followers to encourage him personally to bring "Three Pines" back.
Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste actor Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers praised how the show spotlights indigenous actors and storylines, likewise lamenting its premature conclusion. Between its near-renewal during negotiations, its apparently significant streaming numbers, and these two key creatives' interest in making more, then, it's not outside the realm of possibility that more of Penny's "Armand Gamache" books might, at least, be adapted, whether for an official second season of "Three Pines" or even just a spiritual sequel.