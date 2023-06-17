Grey's Anatomy: Katherine Heigl Used A Real Tragedy To Make Denny's Death Powerful

Anyone who has watched Shonda Rhimes' empire of television shows knows that the prolific showrunner needs no help with crafting heartbreaking moments. In the "Grey's Anatomy" timeline, the lives and loves of the Seattle Grace interns are chock full of drama and tears. But when it comes to the devastating death of everyone's favorite patient Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), scene partner Katherine Heigl made sure that the sequence was even more heartbreaking.

After Izzie (Heigl) falls in love with her patient and commits unethical practices to get him a heart, Denny dies anyway. And if that weren't enough to devolve viewers into tears, Heigl went the extra mile to sell the emotion.

"When it got to the point where he dies and she's laying in the bed with him, I wanted so badly to nail that scene," Heigl reflected for Variety. She went on to share with former co-star Ellen Pompeo: "And the worst was that I really went there. I was 7 when my brother died, but we were in the hospital for a week. I don't enjoy thinking about that much or that week in the hospital or him in that bed, but I chose to do that for that scene."

By all accounts, Heigl's emotional work made the scene even more heart-wrenching. But you if ask the actor, it isn't something she would choose to do again.