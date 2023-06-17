Does The Flash Have A Catchphrase?
A good superhero needs a few things to stand out in a crowded marketplace. They need clearly defined powers and an eye-catching costume, but it doesn't hurt if they have a fun catchphrase for fans to recite.
Some catchphrases have existed pretty much as long as their characters, like Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four shouting, "Flame on," when he wants to set himself on fire. It's impossible to separate the Incredible Hulk in any adaptation without his signature "Hulk smash!" Given his prominence in film and television, it's only natural to wonder whether The Flash has ever had a catchphrase.
It may not be as iconic or punchy as some other superhero catchphrases, but there are a couple of sentences that have continued to pop up throughout the character's run (no pun intended). In various iterations, The Flash has said, "My name is [Barry Allen/Wally West/The Flash], and I'm the fastest man alive." It immediately tells people exactly what they need to know about the Scarlet Speedster, with the line becoming an integral component of his character in the 21st century.
The fastest man alive (unless Professor Zoom needs to be faster)
For many seasons, The CW's "The Flash" began its introductory sequence with a voiceover of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) saying, "My name is Barry Allen, and I'm the fastest man alive." It became somewhat of an inside joke with fans that Flash would say this when many episodes dealt with him contending with another speedster who was faster than him. Of course, he would find a way to supercharge his speed so that he could finally take them down. However, Flash's bold claim actually dates back much further than his stint on The CW.
During the character's Modern Age in the 1980s, after Barry Allen dies and Wally West takes on the mantle, many issues began with him saying, "My name is Wally West. I'm the fastest man alive." Variations of this saying have followed the character throughout the decades, even as recently as 2018 in "The Flash (Volume 5)" #42. There's one point where the character says, "My name is Barry Allen. Fastest. Man. Alive. Now and forever. I am the Flash."
Whether it's Barry Allen or Wally West under the mask, The Flash loves to assert his dominance when it comes to pure speed. And besides, his bold declaration is really no different from Batman saying, "I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman."