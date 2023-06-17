Does The Flash Have A Catchphrase?

A good superhero needs a few things to stand out in a crowded marketplace. They need clearly defined powers and an eye-catching costume, but it doesn't hurt if they have a fun catchphrase for fans to recite.

Some catchphrases have existed pretty much as long as their characters, like Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four shouting, "Flame on," when he wants to set himself on fire. It's impossible to separate the Incredible Hulk in any adaptation without his signature "Hulk smash!" Given his prominence in film and television, it's only natural to wonder whether The Flash has ever had a catchphrase.

It may not be as iconic or punchy as some other superhero catchphrases, but there are a couple of sentences that have continued to pop up throughout the character's run (no pun intended). In various iterations, The Flash has said, "My name is [Barry Allen/Wally West/The Flash], and I'm the fastest man alive." It immediately tells people exactly what they need to know about the Scarlet Speedster, with the line becoming an integral component of his character in the 21st century.