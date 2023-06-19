Law & Order: SVU - Why One Scene Left Kelli Giddish Speechless And In Tears

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and its long-lasting cast of characters have become fixtures of the primetime TV landscape. That includes Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who has been fighting crime alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) since 2007 when she first appeared in Season 8, Episode 12, "Outsider." Giddish would leave the show during Season 24. And during her 12 years on "SVU," there was one scene she claimed that was so emotional that she was left speechless and in tears.

Season 24, Episode 9, "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," finds Rollins tying the knot with Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino). Rollins and Benson later celebrate with a box of wine while chatting about Rollins' marriage and the possibility of becoming a professor. Giddish told The Nerds of Color that the scene was hard to get through during the ADR process, which is when an actor re-records lines after a scene is filmed. "I was doing the lines and all of a sudden I couldn't talk. So, I was like in this booth ... watching and I was like ... 'Hold on, hold on. I'll be back with you. Just give me a second.' You know, and wiping away my own tears ... and I texted Mariska. I was like, 'I just had to do our scene and actually put on makeup today and now it's all over my face ...'" she said.

And while it was hard to say goodbye, Giddish is proud of her legacy on the hit show.