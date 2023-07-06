Strange New Worlds S2E4 Just Filled In A Major Gap In The Star Trek Timeline

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 4: "Among the Lotus Eaters"

With every episode that comes and goes in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," there's still an inevitability in the Trek timeline that both the audience and Pike (Anson Mount) are fully aware of — Pike will eventually be left tragically disfigured and paralyzed following a noble sacrifice, lining up with his second appearance in the original series. His first, however, was in the pilot episode of the original "Star Trek" show, "The Cage" (which has already been referenced in the show). Played by Jeffrey Hunter, Pike was a man filled with regret after following a failed mission to a planet where three crew members were killed in action, including his yeoman. The very same planet that he returned to this week.

Rigel VII is the unique rock in space that homes, in Pike's eyes, his biggest failure, and by touching down on it in Season 2, Episode 4, it confirms one thing we were never made aware of. Captain Pike actually went back to it following the events of "The Cage" and discovered something he never expected. Pike's yeoman, whom he struggled to overcome the loss of, was still alive but had turned to darker tactics to ensure his survival. Not only is this yet another example of "Strange New Worlds" boldly going where no "Star Trek" show has gone before, but it highlights yet again just how much time we have left with Pike and what this could mean for him in the future.