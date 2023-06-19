Deadliest Catch Has An Impressive Number Of Emmys To Show Off

Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" has chronicled the exploits of crab fishermen in the waters around Alaska since 2005, logging more than 300 episodes in its 19 seasons. While reality shows aren't traditionally known as Emmy darlings, "Deadliest Catch" has hauled in more than its share of the golden statuettes, winning 16 Primetime Emmy awards among its 56 nominations.

The majority of the show's honors have been for cinematography or editing, although it has also earned several nominations for sound mixing and in the category of "Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program," an award it won in 2015. In 2011, "Deadliest Catch" won four Emmys: one for Outstanding Reality Program, and others for Sound Mixing, Cinematography, and Picture Editing in the genre.

The show's venerated editing team sat down for an interview on the podcast Art of the Cut and spoke of the exhaustive team effort that goes into assembling each episode of the show. Editor Joe Mikan said the camera crews in Dutch Harbor, Alaska send back about 25,000 hours of footage each season to Burbank, California, where the editing team sifts through it.

Mikan then described how the editors work to build an episode from the massive amount of video they've received.

"I think what's really cool on an unscripted show like Deadliest Catch is that the editors are involved with crafting the story from the very beginning," Mikan said. "It's like an investigation. You're trying to uncover story from all this material — from the 25,000 hours — and you really need a game plan to go about that. So when we start the episode we need to figure out what the premise is for the overall episode."