Star Trek: SNW Episode 3: Kirk And La'an's Time Together Means More Than It Appears

Currently, by even speaking to the one in her own timeline, she may already be impacting parts of the future an unnamed Temporal Agent said not to. Let's face it, given James Kirk's inevitable assignment to the Enterprise, there's a high chance that the kid from Iowa is going to wander through its halls and meet La'an Noonien-Singh along the way. As a result, there's every possibility that this Kirk could fall for her, just as his alternate one did, and add even more weight to an inevitable battle to the death with Khan in the years to come.

That, of course, is if La'an gives into temptation and tells Kirk the truth about how she knows him, and whether it goes beyond using him as a reference to check up on his brother. It also sets a precedent that more time-twisting antics could present themselves in "Strange New Worlds." And it raises questions about what kind of impact it will have on the crew that will inevitably get a new Captain (sorry, Pike). Could it lead to a moment of bittersweet irony and see La'an follow in the family tradition of causing damage to the galaxy, or might she choose to defy her heritage like she always has and lose out on the happiness she only briefly had? We'll have to wait and see when "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" returns next week.