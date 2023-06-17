She-Hulk: How Many Episodes Are In Season 1?
At long last, one of Marvel Comics' most famous and influential heroines made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in August 2022. The Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" from creator Jessica Gao puts the titular lawyer-turned-hero — portrayed by Tatiana Maslany — front-and-center as she tries living with the ability to turn into a Hulk while maintaining something of a normal life. It's a series full of twists, turns, cameos, jokes, and fourth wall breaks that longtime fans of She-Hulk-centric comic stories would be wise to check out.
Of course, if you didn't watch "She-Hulk" Season 1 as new episodes dropped weekly on Disney+, or you're still deciding about diving in now that it's complete, you probably have a few questions. First and foremost, you're probably wondering how many episodes the first season encompasses. In total, "She-Hulk" Season 1 is comprised of a total of nine episodes, with each sitting in the runtime neighborhood of around 30 to 35 minutes. Thus, it's not too demanding of a watch in terms of time, so don't worry about that batch of episodes taking too long to finish.
Naturally, another thing that's likely sitting at the forefront of your mind is the status of a "She-Hulk" Season 2. Here's what we know about such a prospect.
She-Hulk might not get a Season 2 for a while, if ever
To end the first season of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Jennifer Walters takes control of her own story in the most literal sense. Breaking the fourth wall as she does so expertly, she confronts an AI named K.E.V.I.N., who is supposedly responsible for all of the story decisions in the MCU. Through him, she breaks the MCU show trope of closing out the series with a big CGI-heavy battle, instead closing Season 1 in a different way. Her enemies are arrested, and to celebrate, she and her family — in addition to her new flame, Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) — enjoy a lovely cookout.
"She-Hulk" Season 1 ends things on a nice note, and while it stands to reason Walters isn't done in the MCU just yet, she might not return to the Disney+ solo series spotlight. Jessica Gao has admitted that Season 2 isn't currently her top priority, telling CinemaBlend, "You have your first baby, and then everybody starts asking, 'When are you gonna have your second one?' And they're all like, 'I literally just gave birth, and I'm in the delivery room still recovering, and that's all I can think about right now.'" As for Tatiana Maslany, she told Extra that she's unsure if a Season 2 will receive the green light.
Time will tell if "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 2 will come to fruition, but in the meantime, at least fans have the first season, as well as numerous other MCU Disney+, shows to hold them over.