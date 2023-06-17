She-Hulk: How Many Episodes Are In Season 1?

At long last, one of Marvel Comics' most famous and influential heroines made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in August 2022. The Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" from creator Jessica Gao puts the titular lawyer-turned-hero — portrayed by Tatiana Maslany — front-and-center as she tries living with the ability to turn into a Hulk while maintaining something of a normal life. It's a series full of twists, turns, cameos, jokes, and fourth wall breaks that longtime fans of She-Hulk-centric comic stories would be wise to check out.

Of course, if you didn't watch "She-Hulk" Season 1 as new episodes dropped weekly on Disney+, or you're still deciding about diving in now that it's complete, you probably have a few questions. First and foremost, you're probably wondering how many episodes the first season encompasses. In total, "She-Hulk" Season 1 is comprised of a total of nine episodes, with each sitting in the runtime neighborhood of around 30 to 35 minutes. Thus, it's not too demanding of a watch in terms of time, so don't worry about that batch of episodes taking too long to finish.

Naturally, another thing that's likely sitting at the forefront of your mind is the status of a "She-Hulk" Season 2. Here's what we know about such a prospect.