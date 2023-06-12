Who Wrote The Music For A Beautiful Life - And Why It Makes The Movie Unique

A new Netflix movie shows just how far people can go with hard work, talent, and a little bit of luck. "A Beautiful Life" debuted on the platform on June 1, telling the story of a young fisherman named Elliott (Christopher), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when his musical talent is discovered by music manager Suzanne (Christine Albeck Børge). She pairs him up with her estranged daughter, Lily (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), with romance soon blossoming.

Original romance movies on Netflix have seen a good deal of success, and "A Beautiful Life" manages to separate itself from others in the genre thanks to its impeccable soundtrack. The songs used throughout the film help separate it from similar properties, and the reason they may feel different is that Christopher, a Danish composer, developed the songs he performed himself.

In an interview with Survived the Shows, Sebastian Jessen, who plays Oliver in the film, stated, "I mean, the biggest thing is the music and the songs. I mean, the music is amazing, the songs are amazing, and our lead, Christopher, you know, he's composed all the music himself, written all the lyrics. So it's such a personal movie, and I feel that shines through, really the investment Christopher has made in this movie is incredible, and that sets this apart, I guess."