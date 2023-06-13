Marvel Legends Exclusive Reveal: Venom: Space Knight And Mania Two-Pack

Agent Venom, who first debuted in the role in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #654 by Fred Van Lente, Stefano Caselli, Marte Gracia, and Joe Caramagna, is the codename for Eugene "Flash" Thomspon, the former bully turned friend of Peter Parker. After high school, Flash joined the United States Army, serving overseas during the Iraq War. However, Thompson suffered serious injuries during a shooting, heroically putting himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow soldiers.

As a result of his injuries, Flash had both his leg amputated and had difficulties continuing his normal life after the traumatic experience. He then became the newest version of Venom after signing up for Project Rebirth 2.0, where he was bonded with the Venom symbiote to become a super-soldier for the U.S. military. Flash's legs grew back when in his Venom form, affording him the chance to walk again.

Agent Venom would play a role on multiple superteams, including the Secret Avengers, Thunderbolts, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. "Venom: Space Knight" saw the hero become an Agent of the Cosmos and a key protector of the universe, where he got an all-new look.

Andi Benton becoming the symbiote Mania directly resulted from Agent Venom's actions. After high school student Andi Benton was attacked by Jack O'Lantern and watched her father die at the hands of the villain, Flash used part of his symbiote to keep her alive. In the process, Benton became Mania, and the demonic Hell-Mark was passed on to the teen hero as it possessed her. Benton would later become the symbiote Scream, which is her current role in the Marvel Universe.

