Hellraiser: What Happened To Doug Bradley After Playing The Original Pinhead

Actor Doug Bradley plays Pinhead, the de facto leader of the pain-obsessed Cenobite creatures, in the first eight "Hellraiser" movies. In the series' ninth, tenth, and eleventh entries, new actors take on the iconic role, most recently including Jamie Clayton in Hulu's 2022 franchise reboot. In fact, Bradley himself was interested in seeing Clayton in "Hellraiser" once he learned that she would be succeeding him as Pinhead.

Nowadays, Bradley is doing plenty more than just speaking to the media about the "Hellraiser" franchise. One notable gig that Bradley has maintained since the conclusion of his tenure as Pinhead is narration on a few albums by English metal band Cradle of Filth. The first time he worked with them was on "Midian" in 2000, at which point he still had a few "Hellraiser" films ahead of him. He then appeared on "Thornography" in 2006 — one year after his final appearance as Pinhead in the film series — "Godspeed on the Devil's Thunder" in 2008, and their latest album "Existence Is Futile" in 2021.

Fortunately for fans of Bradley's unique skillset, his work after "Hellraiser" isn't relegated to just short narrative passages on recordings of metal songs. Rather, Bradley still maintains a healthy performing career even in his old-ish age.