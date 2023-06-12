Spider-Verse: How The Pandemic Inspired Miles Morales' Anxiety Disorder In New Short

While "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" may have only just hit theaters on June 2, "Spider-Verse" canon is already growing with Sony premiering a new short film about Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) suffering from an anxiety disorder on June 12.

As those who have seen the ending of "Across the Spider-Verse" are acutely aware, its story doesn't wrap up all that neatly, but rather will continue in a third film titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse" slated to premiere on March 29, 2024. In the meantime, Sony Pictures Animation debuted a short film titled "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story" at the Annecy International Film Festival, which takes place annually in Annecy, France and is dedicated to animation across various media.

According to a Deadline report about the film's premiere, it depicts Miles' internal attempt at juggling his education with his interpersonal life manifesting in an anxiety attack. He visualizes his anxiety as dark shapes resembling both himself and a bunch of spiders before his dad reaffirms their bond, calming him and concluding the short. As it turns out, this project takes direct inspiration from its director's personal pandemic struggles.