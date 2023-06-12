Spider-Verse: How The Pandemic Inspired Miles Morales' Anxiety Disorder In New Short
While "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" may have only just hit theaters on June 2, "Spider-Verse" canon is already growing with Sony premiering a new short film about Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) suffering from an anxiety disorder on June 12.
As those who have seen the ending of "Across the Spider-Verse" are acutely aware, its story doesn't wrap up all that neatly, but rather will continue in a third film titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse" slated to premiere on March 29, 2024. In the meantime, Sony Pictures Animation debuted a short film titled "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story" at the Annecy International Film Festival, which takes place annually in Annecy, France and is dedicated to animation across various media.
According to a Deadline report about the film's premiere, it depicts Miles' internal attempt at juggling his education with his interpersonal life manifesting in an anxiety attack. He visualizes his anxiety as dark shapes resembling both himself and a bunch of spiders before his dad reaffirms their bond, calming him and concluding the short. As it turns out, this project takes direct inspiration from its director's personal pandemic struggles.
Director Jarelle Dampier wanted Miles Morales' anxiety to reflect his own
"The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story" is the product of an animation training program Sony runs called Leading and Empowering New Storytellers, dedicated to spotlighting creatives from underrepresented demographics.
Director Jarelle Dampier presented the "Spider Within" short at the Annecy International Film Festival alongside writer Khaila Amazan; animators Clara Chan and Joe Darko; and producers Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg. According to Deadline's report, Dampier explained that the idea for a film about the superheroic Miles Morales suffering from acute anxiety reflects his personal experience with the recent pandemic. "In post pandemic world, I felt like I had a lot of trauma. I think a lot of us did," he said. "I wanted to explore that and to open the door for some healing conversations for everyone."
Meanwhile, those hoping to see the film themselves will simply have to wait for more news about when it might become available to viewers outside of Annecy. "I am excited to talk about those things but not quite yet. Exciting things are coming and we will let you know as soon as possible," Dampier said, suggesting that "The Spider Within" will indeed receive a wide release on a future date that has yet to be determined.