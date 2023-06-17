The Ending Of The Wolf Of Wall Street Explained

On Jordan's first day as a stockbroker on Wall Street, he realizes that smooth-talking is the fastest way to earn money. Unfortunately for him, it turns out to be Black Monday, so he loses his job and starts working at a much smaller brokerage company. He bends the facts to close sales and bring in a ton of money, then teams up with his neighbor Donnie Azoff (Jonah Hill) to start a new brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont. It starts off small, but quickly grows as Jordan recruits people and teaches them his shady sales techniques.

Stratton Oakmont becomes wildly successful and Jordan starts living a life of excess, spending exorbitant amounts of money on drugs and sex workers. He cheats on his wife Teresa (Cristin Milioti) with Naomi (Margot Robbie) and later marries Naomi, but their relationship is just as chaotic as Jordan's career. The FBI and SEC investigate Stratton Oakmont's success, and FBI Agent Patrick Denham (Kyle Chandler) takes a particularly keen interest in Jordan's activities. Jordan hides his money illegally, and things spiral out of control, leading Denham to find enough evidence to arrest him. Jordan makes a deal with the FBI to incriminate his colleagues in exchange for a lessened sentence but ends up breaking the agreement. When the FBI finds out, they arrest him again and close Stratton Oakmont.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).