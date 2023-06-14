It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S16: The Monkey's Paw Explained

This article contains Spoilers for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 16, Episode 3 — "The Gang Gets Cursed."

Luck has always been a lacking quality for the folks who populate Paddy's Pub in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." They have a terrible collective tendency to lose out on love, money, and just about any type of good opportunity. So it goes in "The Gang Gets Cursed," when a string of eerie circumstances lead each group member to suffer from terrible luck and frightening omens. They try to reverse their karma before the crew of "Bar Rescue" arrives at Paddy's to give the place a makeover. Only Mac (Rob McElhenney) is spared this bad luck streak, and he thinks it's because of a monkey's paw he found. To wit — he soon "accidentally" bumps into his idol, baseball player Chase Utley, and subsequently finds himself in a scramble to cough up a terminally ill child to act as his son so he can play catch with the star.

The notion of using a monkey's paw for good luck isn't something invented for the show; it's a long-held literary tradition. The trope first surfaced in the short story "The Monkey's Paw" by W.W. Jacobs in 1902. As it goes with Mac, it goes for Jacobs' protagonist; they wish (in Mac's case unwittingly) for something good to happen. They then get what they want — but their fortune ends up twisting into something unexpected or horrible. It's a trope that's been used on television and in movies to great effect before, most memorably in the "Treehouse of Horror II" segment "The Monkey's Paw" from "The Simpsons."