The Ending Of Tin And Tina Explained

Contains spoilers for "Tin & Tina"

It's not often that a scary movie flop can defy the odds and find mass appeal with a wide audience, but "Tin & Tina" is not your standard campfire tale. The movie pairs creepy twins with religious horror to create an experience that will continually shock you as you watch it and will stick with you long after the credits roll. It may have suffered with critics, but writer-director Rubin Stein's debut is one of the best horror movies streaming right now.

The movie somewhat channels "The Shining" as it makes its centerpiece the titular twins, religiously-obsessed children who have some unique ideas about what is right and wrong, and how those morals should be expressed. Played by Carlos G. Morollón and Anastasia Russo, the twins are by far the creepiest part of the movie, but the horror is really sold by their adoptive parents (Milena Smit and Jaime Lorente), who have no idea what they're getting themselves into when they welcome Tin and Tina into their home.

Like the rest of Netflix's best psychological thrillers, "Tin & Tina" is a thrilling ride that lets its most terrifying moments take place in your imagination. Between all the obscured motives and deep religious imagery, the movie is begging its audience to ask questions — but we've already taken care of that and asked them all for you.