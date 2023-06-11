What Happened To Jenna Fischer After The Office?

Jenna Fischer was one of the anchors of "The Office," appearing as Pam Beesly in every one of the 188 episodes of the NBC hit series. Since the finale of "The Office" was broadcast in 2013, Fischer has remained relatively busy, making a variety of television and film appearances over the past decade. In addition, Fischer has also been a regular fixture on the popular weekly podcast "Office Ladies," which she hosts with her best friend and "The Office" co-star, Angela Kinsey.

Her first role after "The Office" wrapped was as Alli in the 2013 film "Are You Here?" It starred Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Poehler, Lauren Lapkus, and Peter Bogdonavich.

Despite the array of comedic talent, "Are You Here?" was inarguably a dud, scoring an 8% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Max Nicholson of IGN Movies said the film tried to bridge the gap between comedy and drama and left audiences hanging in the empty space between the two genres while also wasting the skills of its impressive cast. "In the end," he wrote, "'Are You Here' isn't quite funny enough to be a comedy, nor does it take itself seriously enough to be a drama. I would say that it's a dramedy, but the tone is so erratic that it doesn't really fit in that category either."

Fischer's next film was the 2014 indie coming-of-age drama "Kiss Me," which was directed by "Survivor" host Jeff Probst.