The Black Phone's Creepy Grabber Masks Had 'A Whole Vision Board' Of Influences

Ethan Hawke's ghoulish villain, the Grabber, is a horrifying threat to the children of Denver, Colorado, in the 2021 horror movie, "The Black Phone." The serial killer is known for utilizing black balloons, playing the twisted game "Naughty Boy," and usually being concealed by disturbing masks. While speaking to the Los Angeles Times in June 2022, the film's director, Scott Derrickson, and special effects artists, Tom Savini and Jason Baker, discussed manufacturing the Grabber's spooky face coverings. The two makeup artists disclosed that the villain's upsetting accessories were based on real-life masks. According to Baker, before they agreed on the masks that appear on-screen, they studied images that featured face coverings found in ancient Greece and circuses. "We had a whole vision board at our studio, just little ideas and things that inspired us," he shared.

Baker also noted that Derrickson envisioned that the Grabber came across his masks, meaning they had to appear weathered. "Scott was like, 'It needs to look like something that [the Grabber] found, not something he created. They wanted it very old, very antique-y looking," stated the Callosum Studios owner.

Derrickson also shared he was drawn to Conrad Veidt's misunderstood character, Gwynplaine, known for his unnatural smile, in "The Man Who Laughs" when conceptualizing the "Black Phone" villain. "That particular grimace, I thought, could work well for the smile mask," explained the "Sinister" director.