Shiny Happy People: How Many Episodes Are In The Duggar Family Secrets Docuseries?

All four episodes of "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" were released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video on June 1, 2023. The first episode introduces viewers to the Duggar clan and their controversial religious beliefs, much of which were minimized or excised entirely from "19 Kids and Counting."

The second episode's official Amazon listing reads that it deals with the "patriarchal, abusive authority [that] is at the core of Bill Gothard and Jim Bob Duggar's power." The third episode outlines labor abuses and other alleged crimes on the part of the Duggar empire, while the fourth covers the implications of what remains of the Duggar movement for the political environment of today.

Not exactly light entertainment, but "Shiny Happy People" is generating a lot of buzz online. Series executive producer Blye Pagon Faust told Vanity Fair that the show "is not a takedown of TLC" despite its lack of on-the-record figures involved with the original show's production. "We did a very strong outreach to numerous people who work on the different seasons of the shows, and we just didn't have anybody who was willing to speak on the record," Faust said.

Faust also revealed that there is plenty of material for a second season of the series, going deeper into the alleged abuses of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization of which the Duggars' are some of the most prominent members.

For now, all four episodes of "Shiny Happy People" are available on Amazon Video.