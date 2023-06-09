The Great Showrunner Needed 'Dumb Luck' To Kill Peter So Catherine Could Be 'Reborn'

Although "The Great" tells a story centered around Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), it doesn't focus on historical accuracy — and that's what makes it great (pun intended). In a shocking twist, the series killed off one of its leads, Peter III, midway through Season 3. While it didn't follow the historical figure's real-life death, "The Great" never promised it would, and showrunner Tony McNamara wanted to subvert expectations to keep the audience on their toes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McNamara revealed that he and long-time friend and collaborator Fiona Seres, who also writes on "The Great," theorized how Peter III should go out, knowing that it would come in Season 3. Everyone was expecting Catherine or someone else to kill him, so they decided to go an unpredictable route, with Peter III drowning after falling into an icy river.

"I thought, you know what? Life's so f***ing stupid and random that of course it's much more likely something dumb would kill him," McNamara told EW, saying that he wanted Peter's death to be an accident but ultimately his own fault. "His character brings him into the situation of his ultimate demise, but his demise isn't caused by anyone other than dumb f***ing luck."