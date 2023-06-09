Why Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Director Cut A Bumblebee & Charlie Reference

If there's one thing that "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" viewers can be sure of, it's that the movie is absolutely jam-packed with references, callbacks, and easter eggs for die-hard fans of the franchise to pick out. Not only does the movie re-introduce iconic features of the "Transformers" universe like Unicron, but it also serves as one massive homage to the classic series "Beast Wars: Transformers" and its corresponding line of toys.

Despite this obvious respect for what has come before, one element that "Rise of the Beasts" remains relatively light on is references to previous live-action efforts like the Michael Bay films, instead opting to be taken as a relatively standalone adventure. Interestingly enough, the film was originally going to include a major reference to the events of 2018's "Bumblebee," but it was ultimately cut by director Steven Caple Jr..

In an interview with io9 of Gizmodo, Caple Jr. spoke about the scrapped "Bumblebee" reference, which would have seen mention of Hailee Steinfeld's character Charlie. "We had mentioned Charlie at one point, but we weren't too sure if that started to mix up or mislead everyone to think that Charlie's about to be in this film or Hailee, so to speak. So we didn't want to bring too much of that into this 'Transformers.' We want that to be his own sort of stand-alone Bumblebee project, because it just felt like we'd have to now really abide by what was set up before."