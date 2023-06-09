The Crowded Room Won't Free Tom Holland From Spider-Man's Web
Tom Holland is a very talented actor, and that's why he's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since joining the superhero franchise, he's brought Spider-Man to life with aplomb, embodying all of the humor, heart, and emotional qualities that define the character. The downside, though, is that he can't escape that specific role, and "The Crowded Room" isn't going to help matters.
As of this writing, the Apple TV+ series currently sits at 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Holland's latest non-MCU project to be panned by critics. While films such as "Cherry," "Chaos Walking," "Doolittle," and "Uncharted" are noble attempts at showcasing the actor's versatility, they also received some negative feedback from the masses, as evidenced by their respective scores on the aforementioned review aggregation site. Granted, some movies, such as "The Devil All the Time" and "Onward" fared better, but they haven't exactly helped Holland break out of Spidey's shadow yet.
There's a perception that the actor picks projects that miscast him, but that's not always the case. "The Crowded Room" will struggle to catapult Holland to new heights because his character on the series is arguably too similar to Marvel's popular web-slinger, albeit with darker elements thrown into the mix.
The Crowded Room and Spider-Man both contain coming-of-age themes
"The Crowded Room" sees Tom Holland play Danny Sullivan, a troubled guy who finds himself in custody, recalling his past to Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). This paves the way for a tragic coming-of-age drama that goes to disturbing places while also allowing the lead actor to repurpose some of Peter Parker's most notable characteristics.
The first three episodes feature flashback scenes that chronicle Danny's teenage years and transition into young adulthood. During these moments, he's often depicted as a charmingly awkward youngster who spends his days hanging out with friends and acting nervously around his crush. Sullivan doesn't have the same wit or heroic qualities as Parker, but they both understand the trials and tribulations of growing up. "The Crowded Room" deals with some gruesome subject matter and its story is more true-to-life than Spidey's fantastical adventures; however, the Apple TV+ show's depiction of YA drama shares some thematic similarities to Marvel's "Spider-Man" saga.
Furthermore, Holland brings a similar sense of likeability and vulnerability to both characters, and this is where he shines as a performer. He currently excels at portraying youthful people who must juggle dramatic events with their existential growing pains. While that isn't a bad thing per se, "Crowded Room" isn't the role that will help him break free of Spider-Man's web.