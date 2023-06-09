The Crowded Room Won't Free Tom Holland From Spider-Man's Web

Tom Holland is a very talented actor, and that's why he's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since joining the superhero franchise, he's brought Spider-Man to life with aplomb, embodying all of the humor, heart, and emotional qualities that define the character. The downside, though, is that he can't escape that specific role, and "The Crowded Room" isn't going to help matters.

As of this writing, the Apple TV+ series currently sits at 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Holland's latest non-MCU project to be panned by critics. While films such as "Cherry," "Chaos Walking," "Doolittle," and "Uncharted" are noble attempts at showcasing the actor's versatility, they also received some negative feedback from the masses, as evidenced by their respective scores on the aforementioned review aggregation site. Granted, some movies, such as "The Devil All the Time" and "Onward" fared better, but they haven't exactly helped Holland break out of Spidey's shadow yet.

There's a perception that the actor picks projects that miscast him, but that's not always the case. "The Crowded Room" will struggle to catapult Holland to new heights because his character on the series is arguably too similar to Marvel's popular web-slinger, albeit with darker elements thrown into the mix.