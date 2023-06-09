Why Wendell From Justified: City Primeval Looks So Familiar

Showtime's "The Affair" is a five-season story about cheating and its effects on everyone involved, as told through the eyes of multiple viewpoint characters. However, the series does also focus on more serious things than extramarital affairs, and Victor Williams' Detective Jeffries is in the middle of what just might be the most serious one of them all.

The series revolves around the titular affair between Noah Solloway (Dominic West) and Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson), but a significant plot point in the series is a hit-and-run incident that involves just one of them but affects both. Due to the mystery surrounding the incident, the case's lead inspector Jeffries becomes a significant recurring character who casts a near-constant shadow over one very particular character, whether he actually appears onscreen or not.

Though mostly known for his "The King of Queens" role when he joined the cast of "The Affair" in 2014, Williams has plenty of experience playing police officers and various authority figures over the course of his career. As such, he brings a legitimate element of gravitas and threat in the lives of not-so-law abiding "The Affair" characters, yet still fits the show's "Roshomon" nature to a tee thanks to his character's penchant for giving conflicting information about his own personal life.