Is Forever My Girl Based On A True Story?

The country music world is known for its many woeful songs about lost love. But the 2018 film "Forever My Girl" provided a stellar twist to that formula by asking, "What if there was a second chance for the heartbroken artist?" The romantic drama centers on country music star Liam (Alex Roe), who leaves his finance Josie (Jessica Rothe) at the altar for a shot at fame and fortune. However, several years later, Liam finds himself back in their hometown and tries to make things right with a justifiably resentful Josie. "Forever My Girl" contains the type of rollercoaster story that would serve as the perfect origin for a concept album, let alone a film. But there's a reason you'll find it under the romance genre on Netflix instead of documentaries.

"Forever My Girl" is based on the fictional novel of the same name by author Heidi McLaughlin. Yet, McLaughlin once admitted that the main characters, Josie and Liam, were inspired by real people. While speaking to Red Carpet Report, McLaughlin said that she used her experience of being a strong and confident single mom as a basis for Josie. Meanwhile, Liam's origins are based on one of McLaughlin's friends. The author told Red Carpet Report, "He's actually a little bit modeled after a friend who's a tortured rockstar, and you know, I just needed to find a way for him to redeem himself." So, while "Forever My Girl" isn't based on a true story, real people loosely inspired Joise and Liam, which follows McLaughlin's goals of making sure her characters are always believable.