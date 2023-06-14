Star Trek Needs A Next Generation-Style Reboot (Or It'll Be Frozen In The Past)

Space: that thing that was a frontier until "Star Trek" became so bloated that every parsec was charted. Okay, maybe not every parsec, but the point stands. Through ups and downs in the last 20 years or so, "Star Trek" has managed to remain a potent force in pop culture. But it isn't exactly the titan it once was, and its universe is running dangerously low on places no one has gone before.

Despite pumping out more content now than ever before, the "Star Trek" franchise isn't necessarily on its strongest footing. Paramount has made major efforts to diversify the brand across both streaming releases and traditional TV, but that cluster-bomb method hasn't yielded as many huge hits as the studio likely was hoping for. "Star Trek: Picard" has received an uneven reception, "Discovery" failed to capture the same cultural clout as its biggest predecessors, and "Lower Decks," while popular, isn't exactly the kind of show that's going to put "Star Trek" next to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The biggest thing the franchise has going for itself right now is probably the "Discovery" spin-off "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which had a universally praised Season 1 and is approaching its Season 2 premiere on June 15. In a way, "Strange New Worlds" can be seen as a soft reboot for the franchise, but for all that it does well, it still isn't enough to carry the weight of the entire brand. If "Star Trek" wants to remain relevant moving forward, it needs a proper, full-on reboot akin to "The Next Generation."