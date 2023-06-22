Star Trek: SNW S2E2 Puts The Spotlight Back On Genetic Engineering

Contains spoilers for "Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Ad Astra Per Aspera"

Starfleet is generally known for its acceptance of many different cultures and alien species, but there are some rules when it comes to who is allowed to serve in the galaxy-spanning organization. At the end of Season 1 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is arrested after the authorities are alerted to the fact that she is an Illyrian — a humanoid species that engages in genetic modification as a cultural practice.

Luckily, Una is the first officer of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), who wastes no time in vowing to clear her of all charges. In Episode 2, it is revealed that he left the Enterprise to convince an Illyrian lawyer to defend Una at her court-martial, to which the remainder of the episode is dedicated.

The reason why genetic modification is so frowned upon in Starfleet is due to the Eugenics Wars, a series of conflicts that left over 30 million people dead and resulted in the devastation of Earth. In fact, they made such an impact on the United Federation of Planets that genetic engineering was banned and those who had been augmented were prohibited from enlisting in Starfleet.