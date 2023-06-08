Why Across The Spider-Verse Nixed Spot's Vengeful Post-Credit Scene

The unexpected ending of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" finds Miles in an entirely different dimension in his attempt to return to his Brooklyn home. On Earth 42, he's faced with an alternate and villainous version of himself who never became Spider-Man. The film ends with this dark revelation and unconventionally doesn't feature an end credits scene.

However, the film was originally set to have two sequences, with the first being far more lighthearted. Phil Lord told Indiewire about Spot's initial unsuccessful stop at a villain bar where even the server ignored him, "And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes," Lord continued. "He's the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: 'Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.' Not a great method."

The scene would continue showing audiences the unsettling parallel between Miles and the Spot, which intrigued actor Jason Schwartzman. Co-writer Chris Miller said, "[He] was really interested and curious about a person who's missing things," Miller shared. "And he's sort of on the same path as Miles Morales, just taken the darker route. He feels left out and alone and wants to be seen and appreciated like we all do."

Alan Hawkins, the head of animation, shared the moment that transpired in the following scene after Spot's power grew exponentially, "That was one of my favorite things, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and, with just a whisper, demolishes every person that comes at him."

Unfortunately, as Hawkins pointed out, we couldn't have one without the other, so both scenes had to be omitted after a difficult decision.