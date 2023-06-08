Why Across The Spider-Verse Nixed Spot's Vengeful Post-Credit Scene
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
The thrilling sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" presents Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with his most challenging foe yet. In "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Miles faces the consequences of his multiverse-shattering actions by confronting more than one disgruntled adversary. As Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Issac), aka Spider-Man 2099, corrects the inconsistencies across dimensions, Spider-Man is introduced to the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) and his odd abilities.
The clownish villain is the physical embodiment of Spider-Man's novice oversight, considering he accidentally created his archenemy when he blew up the Super-Collider in the first film. This transformed Dr. Jonathan Ohnn into the Spot and began his harrowing journey. After being repeatedly mocked and disregarded, his strength surprisingly overshadows Miguel as his vengeance takes hold and he shows Spider-Man his devastating and destructive future.
In the original plan for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," a post-credit scene was set to feature the Spot as he exacted revenge for his merciless teasing — he visited a Spider-Man villain bar and eradicated his tormentors. However, the creators revealed the scene was ultimately cut. Co-writer and producer Phil Lord told Indiewire that it was "Hard to beat where we left off," which is why they opted for a more suspenseful end instead.
The creators felt a cliffhanger ending was a more fitting set-up for the trilogy's conclusion
The unexpected ending of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" finds Miles in an entirely different dimension in his attempt to return to his Brooklyn home. On Earth 42, he's faced with an alternate and villainous version of himself who never became Spider-Man. The film ends with this dark revelation and unconventionally doesn't feature an end credits scene.
However, the film was originally set to have two sequences, with the first being far more lighthearted. Phil Lord told Indiewire about Spot's initial unsuccessful stop at a villain bar where even the server ignored him, "And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes," Lord continued. "He's the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: 'Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.' Not a great method."
The scene would continue showing audiences the unsettling parallel between Miles and the Spot, which intrigued actor Jason Schwartzman. Co-writer Chris Miller said, "[He] was really interested and curious about a person who's missing things," Miller shared. "And he's sort of on the same path as Miles Morales, just taken the darker route. He feels left out and alone and wants to be seen and appreciated like we all do."
Alan Hawkins, the head of animation, shared the moment that transpired in the following scene after Spot's power grew exponentially, "That was one of my favorite things, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and, with just a whisper, demolishes every person that comes at him."
Unfortunately, as Hawkins pointed out, we couldn't have one without the other, so both scenes had to be omitted after a difficult decision.