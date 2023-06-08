Jenna Ortega: How An Unlucky Voice Crack And A Frustrated Mom Created A Scream Queen

Though only 20 years old, Jenna Ortega has managed to have quite the expansive career so far, especially in the horror realm. In fact, her fans would definitely call her a scream queen. After all, she's one of the stars of the most recent "Scream" films — she plays Tara Carpenter in 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI" — as well as the 2022 slasher film "X." Plus, she's now known as the new generation's Wednesday Addams, starring in Netflix's hit supernatural horror-comedy "Wednesday."

But as it turns out, Ortega may not have made it to scream queen status were it not for a very particular set of circumstances that involved an unlucky voice crack and a frustrated mom. During an Actors on Actors conversation for Variety, in which Ortega spoke one on one with "The Great" star Elle Fanning, Ortega revealed how her mom played a role in her horror career.

Ortega explained that her mom asked her if she wanted to practice her scream while they were on the way to an audition (in which she would be expected to scream), but Ortega declined — and the audition went terribly. Ortega said, "I went in there, did not have it. My voice cracked. It was awful, embarrassing."