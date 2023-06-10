Whatever Happened To Kyle Craig From Deadliest Catch?
Kyle Craig may have only appeared in six episodes of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," as well as the 2018 special "Captain vs Captain," but his lack of screen time didn't equate to a lack of passion for his dangerous job on the Bering Sea. As someone who fell in love with fishing as a child, this Seattle, Washington native felt right at home as a deckhand on the F/V Brenna A and F/V Cornelia Marie. But what's happened to Craig since his last "Deadliest Catch" appearance in 2019?
On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Craig passed away suddenly at the age of 37. No further information is available about his cause of death. According to his obituary, he left behind wife Jennifer Craig, daughter Kiera Craig, numerous other relatives and, of course, his dogs, Yeti and Bowen.
"Making friends wherever life's path took him came naturally to Kyle. He always had a joke or a story that would put a smile on your face and brighten your day," the obituary reads. "So very many friends and his heartbroken family will forever miss his infectious laughter, taken from us all far too soon. He touched so many people's lives and his presence will be dearly missed."
Captain Casey McManus grieved the loss of his friend
Someone who was particularly heartbroken over the death of Kyle Craig was Casey McManus, captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie. While partaking in a fishing competition at Hawaii's scenic Keauhou Harbor, he received a shocking and devastating phone call: his buddy passed away.
In an emotional "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" scene, McManus says of Craig, "He crewed on the Cornelia for years. I grew up with that guy. I've known him my whole life. We went to high school together. You would have some of the worst days on the Bering Sea, and Kyle would always get you to laugh. He was a close friend."
McManus expressed regret about the last time he saw Craig two months prior. Craig had stopped by the boat to see McManus, but the latter received a work-related phone call and rushed away, no hug goodbye. In retrospect, he wishes his priorities were different that day. He says, "It just makes you wonder why you spend so much time on the water."