Whatever Happened To Kyle Craig From Deadliest Catch?

Kyle Craig may have only appeared in six episodes of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," as well as the 2018 special "Captain vs Captain," but his lack of screen time didn't equate to a lack of passion for his dangerous job on the Bering Sea. As someone who fell in love with fishing as a child, this Seattle, Washington native felt right at home as a deckhand on the F/V Brenna A and F/V Cornelia Marie. But what's happened to Craig since his last "Deadliest Catch" appearance in 2019?

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Craig passed away suddenly at the age of 37. No further information is available about his cause of death. According to his obituary, he left behind wife Jennifer Craig, daughter Kiera Craig, numerous other relatives and, of course, his dogs, Yeti and Bowen.

"Making friends wherever life's path took him came naturally to Kyle. He always had a joke or a story that would put a smile on your face and brighten your day," the obituary reads. "So very many friends and his heartbroken family will forever miss his infectious laughter, taken from us all far too soon. He touched so many people's lives and his presence will be dearly missed."