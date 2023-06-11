Resident Evil: Death Island - Everything You Need To Know

Despite being notorious for its video game releases, when it comes to computer-animated action horror titles, "Resident Evil" has several movies and even a Netflix series titled "Infinite Darkness" on its roster. But now another chapter is set to be added to the ever-expanding zombie-ridden narrative, one appropriately titled "Resident Evil: Death Island." While the animated motion picture will see plenty of undead and B.O.W. threats enter the frame, fans will also get to see some of the most notable characters the franchise has ever let players control finally team up.

While a number of personas have made an impact in the "Resident Evil" series, certain individuals have not only stood out but returned for multiple appearances throughout the games, films, and shows, arguably becoming overall fan favorites. Several of the early game titles are among the most cherished in the series, with excellent playable characters like Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers. Some of them have crossed paths and worked with one another but never have they all come together until it was time for the franchise to take a trip to "Death Island."

The stage is set for another pulse-pounding, action-packed zombie nightmare, and before everyone gets to watch the franchise's all-stars team up to take on more T-Virus madness, we should first sum up everything there is to know about "Resident Evil: Death Island."