Which Game Of Thrones Episode Did Star Wars' George Lucas Help Direct - And Why?

When one thinks of HBO's "Game of Thrones," more than a few names likely spring to mind. First and foremost is George R.R. Martin, who wrote the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series the show is based on. In terms of actors, the likes of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are sure to come up in conversation, and when it comes to behind-the-scenes creatives, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are at the forefront of the conversation. However, most wouldn't even think to bring up George Lucas' name when discussing those who helped bring the fantasy drama to life.

During a behind-the-scenes featurette, we see the mastermind behind the "Star Wars" universe stop by the "Game of Thrones" set during the start of the highly controversial eighth and final season. He helped out director David Nutter with his directing duties on the premiere episode, titled "Winterfell," joking with Harington and Clarke between takes. Why would Lucas be on the "Game of Thrones" set in the first place? Well, it seems that Lucas simply wanted to check it out, and Benioff and Weiss were more than happy to invite him over — once it sunk in that word of him wanting to drop in wasn't a practical joke, that is.

Since it's such a major part of Lucas' cinematic legacy, one has to imagine that "Star Wars" came up several times on the set that day. Coincidentally, Benioff and Weiss would go on to start assembling "Star Wars" films of their own shortly after.