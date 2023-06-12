Why Cosmic Armor Superman Is Too Powerful For James Gunn's DC Movie Universe

DC Comics' Superman has earned a reputation as one of the most ludicrously overpowered characters in all of fiction. In fact, the Man of Steel is so powerful that most people don't know the full extent of his powers. We've seen him display countless feats of impossible power, like splitting apart the continents, lifting 200 quintillion tons in "All-Star Superman" #1, and holding a black hole in his hand during the events of "JLA" Vol.1 #77.

The nearly infinite power of DC Comics' Superman certainly makes him a tough character to adapt for the big screen, a fact that director James Gunn will no doubt wrestle with in his forthcoming DC movie universe. This is especially apparent when you factor in his most powerful form of all, the so-called "Cosmic Armor Superman" or "Thought Robot," who is far too powerful for any villain that James Gunn has to offer. This version of Superman only ever appeared in two comic books: "Final Crisis: Superman Beyond 3D" #1 and #2, both of which were also written by Grant Morrison.

Within this story, we learn that Cosmic Armor Superman is a "robot" constructed from pure thought that was created by the Monitors and subsequently inhabited by the merged form of Superman and his multiversal double, Ultraman. Once combined, Superman beats out Ultraman to become the "pilot" of this cosmic thought robot –- essentially transforming himself into a sentient plot device with the power to edit the story of the multiverse at will.