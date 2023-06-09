Transformers, Face The Music & Stop Being Embarrassed Of The '80s Theme Song

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."



One thing that "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" can definitely take pride in is the film's selection of impressive needle drops. Given that this movie is set in the '90s, "Rise of the Beasts" is crammed with some top-tier rap gold, guaranteed to get wild reactions from audiences. Without going into full spoiler mode, for instance, one character's entrance in the final act is accompanied by LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" — and while the story beat is a tad cheesy and unsurprising, the track choice redeems the moment entirely.

However, there's one alternative song choice that would've warmed even the coldest of Cybertronian hearts, and undoubtedly would've commanded full-on applause from any audience — and that's the classic "Transformers" theme tune from the original television show.

We're now seven movies deep into this film franchise, and it's getting ridiculous that it hasn't played at least once. For fans, the sheer word "Transformers" automatically conjures a cacophony of robotic noises from a Saturday morning long ago, with Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime and Megatron's Frank Welker trash talk being amplified by that absolute banger of an opening theme. It's an earworm that has stayed solidly in pop culture alongside thousands of other classic television tunes, and one that people never get tired of hearing. So why have we never heard it in these movies?