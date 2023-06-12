Monster: Who Is Jeffery Dahmer's Killer, Christopher Scarver?
On Nov. 28, 1994, inmate Christopher Scarver murdered serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Before his prison sentence, Dahmer killed approximately 17 men over 13 years. In an interview with New York Post, Scarver explained how the cannibal would taunt people at the prison — using ketchup as blood and making human limbs out of meals. Scarver's repulsion built, resulting in him taking a metal bar to Dahmer's head when left unshackled during a work task. In Netflix's disturbing "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," not much information is provided on Scarver (Furly Mac).
So, who is Dahmer's killer? Why was he in prison in the first place? Four years prior to his conviction, Scarver completed the Wisconsin Conservation Corps work program and expected to receive a full-time job as a carpenter. But when that didn't happen, he returned to the program's headquarters and shot worker Steve Lohman in the head. At the time, Scarver was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and heard a voice in his head that convinced him he was the "chosen one." Scarver was given a life sentence at Columbia Correctional Institution, where he'd eventually meet Dahmer. Scarver is a father and poet who is serving two additional life sentences for the murder of Dahmer and another inmate, Jesse Anderson.
Fans hated Scarver's hero portrayal
Scarver has schizophrenia. Due to this diagnosis, some disbelieve his accounts of Dahmer's morbid prison antics. According to Steven Kohn, who represented Scarver at trial, his original reason for wielding the metal bar was that he felt humiliated to work alongside Dahmer and Jesse Anderson. As for Gerald Boyle, who defended Dahmer, he told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "[Scarver] told me he had a hit list of five guys who he did not feel were worthy of the word murderer because of who and how they killed."
A number of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" viewers took issue with how much of Scarver's dark background isn't included in the mini-series. On Reddit, u/BigBoobaTinyBraina said, "I cannot be the only person completely infuriated by the show's portrayal of Scarver. It treats him as though he was some holy saint on a mission from God..." U/No-Economics-399 said, "I think it's really weird the series portrays him as an avenging angel of sorts. The Dahmer death scene felt like some kind of corny ... Marvel final showdown." Still, others felt that Scarver and Dahmer should've been in a psychiatric jail — sinceboth had untreated mental health issues.
