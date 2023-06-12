Monster: Who Is Jeffery Dahmer's Killer, Christopher Scarver?

Scarver has schizophrenia. Due to this diagnosis, some disbelieve his accounts of Dahmer's morbid prison antics. According to Steven Kohn, who represented Scarver at trial, his original reason for wielding the metal bar was that he felt humiliated to work alongside Dahmer and Jesse Anderson. As for Gerald Boyle, who defended Dahmer, he told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "[Scarver] told me he had a hit list of five guys who he did not feel were worthy of the word murderer because of who and how they killed."

A number of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" viewers took issue with how much of Scarver's dark background isn't included in the mini-series. On Reddit, u/BigBoobaTinyBraina said, "I cannot be the only person completely infuriated by the show's portrayal of Scarver. It treats him as though he was some holy saint on a mission from God..." U/No-Economics-399 said, "I think it's really weird the series portrays him as an avenging angel of sorts. The Dahmer death scene felt like some kind of corny ... Marvel final showdown." Still, others felt that Scarver and Dahmer should've been in a psychiatric jail — sinceboth had untreated mental health issues.

