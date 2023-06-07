Marvel Just Killed Off One Of NYC's Biggest Superheroes (For Good Reason)

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil" #12 by Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has killed off Daredevil in his current ongoing series — but for a valid reason that has nothing to do with sidelining the iconic character. Matt Murdock's mission to take down The Hand once and for all leads him directly to Hell, with the hero punching a one-way ticket to the realm by killing himself.

In the current "Daredevil" series from Marvel Comics, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios – both of whom operate as Daredevil – continued their quest to shut down the ninja organization, The Hand. The pair married and became the King and Queen of The Fist while assembling their own army of heroes and villains for the task. Unfortunately, their base of operations was destroyed, and it was revealed The Hand captured the souls of Foggy Nelson and Daredevil's mentor, Stick.

Now, Murdock is heading directly into the fire by sacrificing himself to get closer to the Beast, entering its lair and bringing the fight to Hell. However, before he ends his life and begins his darkest journey yet, Murdock encounters a long-lost friend and is nearly beaten to the punch when Elektra tries to martyr herself.