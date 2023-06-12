Blade Runner 2: What Was 'Edge Of Human' About And Why Didn't They Film It?

In 2017, the dystopian science fiction classic "Blade Runner" finally received its long-awaited sequel with Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," released more than thirty years after its predecessor. However, diehard fans of the franchise will know that another sequel was actually in the works during the late 1990s. This failed sequel would have adapted the novel "Blade Runner 2: The Edge of Human" by K.W. Jeter, which acts as a continuation to both "Blade Runner" and its source material – Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?"

The book picks up several months after Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) escape from Los Angeles with the replicant Rachael (Sean Young), at which point the pair have relocated to a remote shack in Oregon. Deckard is later discovered by Sarah Tyrell, the human template for Racheal and the heiress to the Tyrell Corporation. She enlists him to hunt down the "missing sixth replicant" who escaped in the original film. Deckard's subsequent investigation embroils him in a massive conspiracy that pits him against fellow Blade Runner Dave Holden (Morgan Paull) and the human template for Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), who both believe that Deckard is actually the sixth replicant.

In the end it's revealed that there never was a sixth replicant, and that Sarah Tyrell invented the story to destroy the Tyrell corporation from the inside –- resenting Eldon Tyrell (Joe Turkel) for creating the replicant Rachael. In another twist, Dave Holden discovers that the replicant Racheal was killed in Oregon, and that Sarah Tyrell herself had actually taken her place and escaped with Deckard shortly before the Tyrell Corporation's demise.