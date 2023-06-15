Blue Bloods: There's Only One Way Donnie Wahlberg Is Leaving The Show

"Blue Bloods" has aired 275 episodes in 13 seasons to date. Only five characters have appeared in every entry, all of them members of the core Reagan family: Police Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), his father Henry (Len Cariou), and his children Erin (Bridget Moynahan), Jamie (Will Estes), and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg).

Wahlberg feels lucky to be part of the "Blue Bloods" family and brings that positivity to the set each week. "It's a blessing to be part of something so successful that means so much to so many people," he told TV Insider. "I dance around the set— even get Tom to do a little shoulder shake — laugh a lot, have fun."

The actor added that he enjoys "Blue Bloods" so much that he will stay with the show until his co-stars decide they no longer wish to continue with the hit series, which was recently picked up for a 14th season. He explained that was a pledge he made years ago before the show had built its faithful audience. "I made a commitment to Tom and Bridget in Season 1 that I was with them as long as they wanted to go," Wahlberg said.