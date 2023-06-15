Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Bloodwine Explained

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Season 2, Episode 1

One of the greatest aspects of the "Star Trek" franchise is its capacity to explore space and introduce fantastic and varied cultures. Some may be peaceful and simple, while others have ornate structures of power and a lust for battle. Others may even lack a simple and clear-cut definition.

One of the most iconic cultures and species in "Star Trek" are the Klingons, who put a premium on fighting, honor, and tradition, with one of their most notable traits being the consumption of the bloodwine beverage and a complete and working language.

In the first episode of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the crew of the USS Enterprise receives a distress call from La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) from a border planet that is shared between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. Upon arrival on the planet, the crew finds La'an engaged in a drinking contest with a surly Klingon, and the two jeer each other for their ability to handle the potent drink. Later, even Spock (Ethan Peck) gets a chance to try some after he exposes a false flag operation. Bloodwine is an essential aspect of Klingon culture as it's used to celebrate important victories. Klingons often stockpile the drink for such occasions, and the liquid is known for its incredibly intoxicating properties, which probably helps to explain why that crowd in Episode 1 is so feisty and animated!