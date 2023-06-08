Based On A True Story Episode 2 Has A Musical Nod To A Robert Downey Jr. Film
Peacock's crime-comedy "Based on a True Story" just featured a killer needle drop.
At the end of Episode 2, "BDE," as Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) finally begin executing their morally dubious plan to start a podcast with their serial killer-plumber, Matt (Tom Bateman), a familiar instrumental builds underneath the action. The track in question is "I Never Woke Up in Handcuffs Before," which was originally composed by Hans Zimmer in 2009 for Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes." It also features the film's most recognizable recurring musical motif, which is established in the album's opening song "Discombobulate."
Starring Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role (and Jude Law as his loyal companion, Dr. Watson), "Sherlock Holmes" was an unmitigated commercial success, grossing over $500 million worldwide and spawning a 2011 sequel "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." Though both films received mixed reviews, Zimmer's scores garnered praise. In their four-star review of the score for the first installment, AllMusic marveled at the composer's versatile use of a wide array of instruments, most of which were rarely heard in American film scores at the time.
Chances are hearing that specific blend of instruments gave fans an unexpected hit of nostalgia. Some of those same fans also have a bittersweet relationship with the series, as they continue patiently wait for its revival — if it ever comes at all.
Is Sherlock Holmes 3 ever going to happen?
Despite being critically underwhelming, both of Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" films were commercially successful and generally liked by audiences. A follow-up to "Game of Shadows" (which ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger) was announced by distributor Warner Bros. Pictures soon after the sequel was released. However, "Sherlock Holmes 3" has been essentially stuck in the development phase for over 10 years.
In the decade since, Ritchie has parted ways with the series, leaving the director's chair open for Dexter Fletcher, who previously helmed the Elton John biopic "Rocketman." A number of screenwriters have been contracted to write and/or rewrite the script, including Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3," David Leitch's "The Fall Guy") and, most recently, Joe Penhall ("Mindhunter").
Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are still attached to star, with the former producing alongside his wife and longtime creative partner Susan Downey. The film has been primarily delayed due to difficulties in nailing down a script and coordinating its stars' increasingly busy schedules. Even with his commitment to the MCU complete, Downey reportedly diverted his attention away from the project sometime during the pandemic for another film — likely either the 2022 documentary "Sr" or the upcoming Christopher Nolan biopic "Oppenheimer."
Nevertheless, the film is still ostensibly planning to move forward, and recent "Sherlock Holmes 3" updates suggest the Downeys are flirting with the idea of franchising the series for the Warner Bros. streaming service Max.