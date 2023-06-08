Based On A True Story Episode 2 Has A Musical Nod To A Robert Downey Jr. Film

Peacock's crime-comedy "Based on a True Story" just featured a killer needle drop.

At the end of Episode 2, "BDE," as Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) finally begin executing their morally dubious plan to start a podcast with their serial killer-plumber, Matt (Tom Bateman), a familiar instrumental builds underneath the action. The track in question is "I Never Woke Up in Handcuffs Before," which was originally composed by Hans Zimmer in 2009 for Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes." It also features the film's most recognizable recurring musical motif, which is established in the album's opening song "Discombobulate."

Starring Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role (and Jude Law as his loyal companion, Dr. Watson), "Sherlock Holmes" was an unmitigated commercial success, grossing over $500 million worldwide and spawning a 2011 sequel "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." Though both films received mixed reviews, Zimmer's scores garnered praise. In their four-star review of the score for the first installment, AllMusic marveled at the composer's versatile use of a wide array of instruments, most of which were rarely heard in American film scores at the time.

Chances are hearing that specific blend of instruments gave fans an unexpected hit of nostalgia. Some of those same fans also have a bittersweet relationship with the series, as they continue patiently wait for its revival — if it ever comes at all.