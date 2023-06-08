Transformers: [SPOILER]'s Rise Of The Beasts Death Teases A 'Dark' Possibility

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

As the seventh installment in the live-action "Transformers" film franchise, "Rise of the Beasts" needs to have a few surprises up its sleeves to keep audiences invested. The new movie accomplishes this pretty much right away in the first battle between the Autobots and the Terrorcons. Not only does Scourge (Peter Dinklage) wind up with half of the Transwarp Key by the end, but they also kill fan-favorite Bumblebee in the process. It's an intense development, especially seeing how he was the star of his own spin-off film and appeared in the Michael Bay "Transformers" movies, which are presumably in the same universe as "Rise of the Beasts."

Fortunately, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and his team have the foresight to carry Bumblebee's corpse around with them on their adventure, and when they go to Peru, they find the mountains are filled with Energon. It's not enough to revive Bumblebee at that time, but once the final climactic battle kicks off, the ensuing explosion is enough to jumpstart the Energon and resurrect Bumblebee. He makes a triumphant entrance onto the battlefield, set to LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out."

Bumblebee gets to live another day, but his revival may come as a surprise to long-time "Transformers" fans. And it opens up the possibility that it wasn't Energon at all and was instead something far more sinister that could function in further sequels.